New ‘Langya’ virus affects 35 people in two China provinces

At least 35 people have been affected by a new type of virus, called Henipavirus that has swept through the Shandong and Henan provinces of China.

Also known as Langya henipavirus or LayV, the virus is suspected of being derived from animals and was found in the throat swab samples of patients with fever in eastern China, PTI quoted state-run Global Times as saying.

Patients affected with the virus reportedly had symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, anorexia, myalgia and nausea.

Researchers who are studying the virus said of the 35 cases, 25 patients developed the above symptoms.

Wang Linfa, a professor in the Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Duke-NUS Medical School, and who participated in the study involving the virus, however, assured that it has not been found to be fatal or cause serious illness so far.

Linfa cautioned that the virus’ emergence is still a cause for alert as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.

There is no vaccine to treat the virus, and the symptoms can only be managed through supportive.