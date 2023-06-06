New innings? Ambati Rayudu may contest LS polls from Hyderabad on Cong ticket

The party has roped in former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin to hold talks with the cricketer to hold talks with the cricketer who retired recently

Even since former cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month, speculations are rife about his plans to enter politics.

Political circles are abuzz that he may join the Congress and contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Telangana. Sources in the Congress said the party has roped in former Indian skipper and Telangana Congress working chief Mohammad Azharuddin to hold talks with Rayudu and invite him to join the party.

Cong candidate from Malkajgiri?

According to Agency reports, the Congress is toying with the idea of fielding him from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat, which comprises Hyderabad suburbs and has a sizeable number of voters from Andhra Pradesh who are settled in Telangana capital. At present, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy is the party MP from Malkajgiri. Incidentally, the Congress won’t have to make much effort to convince Reddy as he himself is keen on contesting the Assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year.

The Congress seems to have done its groundwork as the party leaders feel that Rayudu will be able to woo settlers as he himself hails from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the constituency also has huge number of voters from the Kapu community to which Rayudu belongs.

The stylish middle-order batsman decided to enter politics in April this year while announcing that he wants to serve people. He had declined to elaborate on his exact political plans, saying he had been receiving feelers from various parties. He, however, made it clear that he was committed to making a difference in people’s lives and will take the call at the right time. Though Rayudu has spent much of his life in Hyderabad, he said he had decided to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Met & praised Jagan Reddy

Interestingly, Rayudu had met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last month, fuelling speculations that he may join the YSR Congress. He had also showered praises on Reddy in a tweet on April 19. He had tweeted: “Great speech…our chief minister@ysjagan garu.. everyone in the state has complete belief and trust in you sir..”

The 37-year-old CSK player had announced his retirement on the eve of the IPL 2023 final between his team and Gujarat Titans. He scored 19 off 8 deliveries in his last outing for the CSK and signed off on a happy note as his team lifted its fifth IPL title with last ball triumph over Gujarat Titans.

Rayudu played for India in 55 ODIs between 2014 and 2019, and six international T20 matches, and scored 1,694 runs, including three centuries and 10 fifties.