New COVID cases fall below 10 in 10 Tamil Nadu districts

The death of 20 people on Thursday took the state tally to 35,853, a medical bulletin said

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,259 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (October 14) with ten districts reporting fewer than ten infections.

The fresh cases pushed the overall tally in the state to 26.83 lakh.

The death of 20 people on Thursday took the state tally to 35,853, a medical bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu had reported 1,280 cases on Wednesday.

Advertisement

More than 1.37 lakh samples were tested in the preceding 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples examined to 4.90 crore.

Chennai and Coimbatore districts recorded the most number of cases – 163 and 143, respectively; the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

In 10 district new cases fell to single digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts. Among the 20 fatalities, two did not have any pre-existing illness or comorbidity, the daily COVID-19 bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that all places of worship can open, even on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting November 1. Currently religious places are open only from Monday to Thursday.

Also read: Tamil Nadu schools and kindergartens to reopen from November 1

A slew of relaxations will come to effect from November 1. All schools, including kindergarten schools and anganwadis, are allowed to function with fully vaccinated staff and cooks. Public tuition centres can also function, added the press note.

Up to 100 people can now attend weddings and related events, while 50 people are allowed to attend funerals. Private events and exhibitions will be permitted and all district administrations are instructed to hold public grievances meetings, added the press note.