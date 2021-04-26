New CJI Ramana files police complaint over fake Twitter account

Justice Ramana was sworn in on April 24, and he doesn't have a twitter account

New Chief Justice of India NV Ramana lodged a police complaint on Monday (April 26) after a Twitter account bearing his name was found posting fake messages on the social media platform, NDTV reported.

Justice Ramana was sworn in on Saturday (April 24), and he does not have accounts in twitter or any other social media, reports said.

The tweet from the handle @NVRamanna has been deleted and tweeted 98 times so far. The deleted tweet read: “Due to Ajit Doval’s diplomacy, the US decided to supply raw materials to India #vaccination @PMOIndia”.

President Joe Biden late Sunday night (April 25) announced he would “immediately” make available raw materials needed to strengthen the production of the Covishield vaccine.

The US Defense Production Act gives the President the power to mobilize domestic industry so that the supply of essential materials and services is maintained for purposes of national defence. Biden and his advisers have promised aggressive use of the law, which was invoked 18 times by the Trump administration in relation to vaccine production.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden posted from the official Twitter handle of the POTUS

The US confirmed its decision to release vaccine raw materials from a February embargo after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, reports said.

Justice Ramana was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind in a small ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. “We are going through testing times as we battle the COVID wave. Lawyers, judges and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication,” said the new CJI.