NDRF in action as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh brace for Cyclone Gulab

Scientists believe Cyclone Gulab may not intensify into a severe cyclone, given the fact that the weather system may weaken as it crosses the coast.

A high alert has been sounded in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone ‘Gulab’, which is set to make landfall on Sunday. Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed.

The cyclone, named Gulab on the recommendation of Pakistan, is fast approaching.

As per the India Meteorological Department update, Gulab is about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains (2.4mm to 644mm) over West Bengal, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Very heavy to extremely heavy rain (115.6mm to over 204.4mm in 24-hours) is likely over south Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Gulab will be the third cyclone formed this year since May, with Tauktae (May 14 and 19) developing in the Arabian Sea and Yaas (May 23 and 28) in the Bay of Bengal Sea a few days later.

26/09/2021: 10:15 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Nagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/lCTiIkP3gs — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2021



Scientists believe Cyclone Gulab may not intensify into a severe cyclone, given the fact that the weather system may weaken as it crosses the coast. The wind speed is likely to be around 80-100 kmph and waves may rise up to 16 feet at the most.

Skymet said that while the cyclone season begins in October, we are at the fag end of September and since the sea surface temperatures usually become favourable now, it is not rare for us to see cyclones at this stage.

Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhmal and Rayagada are likely to bear the maximum brunt. In Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna may receive heavy downpour with strong winds.

The IMD has told fishermen not to get deep into the sea from September 25 to September 26.