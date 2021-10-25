NCB’s Wankhede seeks legal protection, says he will be falsely framed

Wankhede said that threats of jail and dismissal have been issued against him by ‘highly respectable public functionaries’

Hours after Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, came out with several serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency’s zonal director of Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating this case, has sought legal protection from the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Wankhede said he fears he would be ‘framed falsely with ulterior motives’. He said that threats of jail and dismissal have been issued against him by ‘highly respectable public functionaries’.

“It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance issue,” Wankhede said in his statement. He also said that the matter has been referred to the Director General of NCB for necessary action.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had said that the officer “would lose his job within a year”.

Advertisement

“They (BJP) have a puppet – Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he’ll lose his job within a year… We have evidence of bogus cases,” Malik was quoted as saying.

Also read: Aryan Khan case gets murkier, witness claims ‘payoffs’ to NCB

Sail, who claims to be the personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, the private detective whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral, alleged that he overheard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza about an ₹18-crore deal. Sail also claimed that he overheard Gosavi, who is on the run now, saying that they had to give eight crore rupees to Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail also said that following Gosavi’s instructions, he received two bags of cash, which contained ₹38 lakh, and handed them to Sam D’Souza.

Sail also said that he had been asked to sign on 10 blank sheets on the day of the raid on the cruise ship.