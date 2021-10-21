NCB officials visit homes of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Pandey

According to reports, the officials met Ananya and asked her to join the investigation into the cruise ship drugs incident

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams have arrived at Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday’s residences in Mumbai in connection with the Aryan Khan “drugs case”.

According to reports, the officials met Panday and asked her to join the investigation into the cruise ship drugs incident. This, following details the NCB claimed it obtained from an alleged WhatsApp chat on Aryan’s phone.

Mumbai | A team of Narcotics Control Bureau arrives at the residence of actor Ananya Pandey. A team of NCB is also present at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Visuals from Ananya Pandey’s residence pic.twitter.com/U5ssrIxpph — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, superstar Shah Rukh visited his son in Arthur Road prison for around 20 minutes. A special NDPS court rejected Aryan’s bail on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the plea will be heard next Tuesday.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the matter before the single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre in the morning. Co-accused Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea will also be heard on October 26 and the NCB can file a reply to Aryan’s plea on Monday, the court said.

“We are hoping that justice will be delivered before Diwali,” Ali Kaashif Khan, Dhamecha’s lawyer, said.