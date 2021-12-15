Sidhu shares pic with Harbhajan. Says, ‘Picture loaded with possibilities’

The former off-spinner recently rubbished news of him joining the BJP

Rumours are ripe that after rubbishing news of him joining the BJP, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is cosying up to Congress, which became evident after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a picture of the two together.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu posted the picture with Harbhajan on his Twitter handle and captioned it: “Picture loaded with possibilities. With Bhajji the shining star”.

Sidhu’s tweet assumes significance amid speculation that former cricketers, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, may join the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab early next year. Harbhajan was quick to respond to the news. “Fake news”, the off-spinner tweeted.

Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021

Advertisement

However, it is not the first time that Harbhajan is in news over his political future. During the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, there were speculations that he might join the Congress and that Sidhu might offer him the Amritsar set to contest. But Harbhajan refused all reports of his political entry then, saying “There are too many seasoned people in the politics. So, I have no plan.”

For the BJP, Harbhajan and Yuvraj could prove to be big catch, especially so because the saffron party does not have a significant presence in Punjab. The party won just three of 117 seats in 2017 though it came to power in 2012, albeit with support of the Akali Dal.

The Congress, though in power right now, will be keen to retain power after it unceremoniously removed Captain Amarinder Singh as the CM a few months back. Harbhajan enjoys tremendous star power and his presence in the party will only benefit the party which is struggling with internal squabbles.