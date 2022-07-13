National flag, flags of Coast Guard dumped with garbage; case registered

The Indian National Flag and flags of the Coast Guard were found dumped along with some other garbage on the outskirts of Ernakulam following which the police have registered a case.

A top officer of Kochi City Police said an ex-military personnel passing through that area had reported the incident and immediately they had rushed to the spot, gave a proper salute to the Indian flag and removed it as well as the flags of the Coast Guard from an open piece of land close to Irumpanam crematorium in Ernakulam on Tuesday evening.

A special squad has been created to investigate what has happened and as part of that information has been sought from the Cochin Naval Base and the Coast Guard, the officer said.

He said it is hoped that the flags were dumped there in such an insulting manner by someone from outside the naval base or the Coast Guard.

Under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, any defiling, defacing or disrespect to the National Flag by any means carries a punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or fine or both.

