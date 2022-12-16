1971 Indo-Pak war victory: Nation indebted to armed forces, says Modi

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India’s win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Indebted to armed force

The prime minister tweeted, “On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also saluted the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion.

Triumph over inhumanity

“Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India’s Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces,” Singh tweeted.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Jaishankar’s message

“On Vijay Diwas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an ‘At Home’ event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and the prime minister among others.

(With Agency inputs)