Nasal spray to fight COVID: Israel, NZ give interim approval

Bharat Biotech in a tie-up with University of Wisconsin is also in the process of developing nasal vaccine as clinical trials continue

In an emerging wave of new COVID vaccines – known are the ones that require only one shot instead of the two at present; and oral capsules that would obviate jabs – there is another one: nasal spray. Reuters has reported that Israel and New Zealand have given interim approval for the sale of SaNOtize Research and Development’s Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS).

Another vaccine of Bharat Biotech is also in the works in the nasal form along with the University of Wisconsin, which is already undergoing clinical trials. In India, the human stage trials for nasal vaccines have begun.

NONS’ manufacturing, under the brand name Enovid, has begun in Israel with SaNOtize’s partner Nextar Chempharma Solutions Ltd and it is expected to be on sale in the coming months.

In New Zealand, SaNOtize has registered its nasal spray with the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority, which allows the company to distribute and sell NONS over the counter immediately, the Vancouver-based company said.

However, New Zealand’s health ministry said it has not approved the product for use as an anti-viral nasal spray.

The approval referred to by the company may relate to a notification made to the New Zealand Web-Assisted Notification Database (WAND) operated by Medsafe, where medical devices for supply in New Zealand are required to be notified. This is not an application or approval process, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In India Premas Biotech has reportedly collaborated with American company Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and announced on March 19 the development of an oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate that has shown efficacy after a single dose.

A single dose of the Oravax capsule has been found effective and its efficacy has been proven in a pilot study on animals, the company said.

