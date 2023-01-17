Nadda to remain BJP chief till June 2024; party eyeing larger majority, says Shah

The party's unanimous choice to extend Nadda's term underlines it's preference for continuity, as the BJP gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024

At BJP’s executive meeting in Delhi, a decision was taken on extending party president J P Nadda’s tenure till June 2024. During the meet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that BJP will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019.

Shah told reporters here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, moved the proposal of extending Nadda’s tenure till June next year and the executive unanimously endorsed it.

The widely expected development underlines the party’s preference for continuity as it gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year, expected in April-May.

With Nadda set to lead the party during the Lok Sabha elections, he will be following the footsteps of his predecessor Shah, whose tenure was also extended so as to allow him to spearhead the organisation during the 2019 polls.

Shah expressed confidence that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Nadda, will achieve a bigger win than the last general elections.

The minister lauded Nadda’s leadership, saying he connected the party organisation with the service of people during the COVID-19 outbreak. Shah also noted that the party won many state assembly polls under Nadda.

