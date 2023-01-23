Mumbai woman ‘drunk orders’ biryani from Bengaluru for Rs 2500

Zomato’s Intercity Legends service lets customers order specialities from restaurants in major cities

A Mumbai woman took to Twitter on Saturday to admit that she had “drunk ordered” biryani from Bengaluru that cost her Rs 2,500. The tweet quickly went viral, with food delivery service Zomato joining in the banter. However, the banter possibly went too far because the woman has since deleted her account.

The woman, with the Twitter handle @subiii_, which has now been deleted along with her viral tweet announcing what she did, also tweeted a screenshot of the order page. “Did I drunk order 2500 rs worth of biryani all the way from Bangalore…” she wrote in the post on Saturday.

The screenshot shows that the order was placed from Bengaluru’s Meghana Foods. Many were impressed with her choice despite being intoxicated, saying the eatery was “the best.” Her order was scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

Zomato’s reply

Seizing the opportunity, Zomato Care joined in the banter, tweeting: “Subii, you’ll have a happy hangover once the order is at your doorstep. Do let us know about the experience.”

After the order arrived, @subiii_ tweeted pictures of the biryani, salan, salad, and papad, admitting that her “drunk ordering” was the “best decision ever.” However, the account has now been deleted.

Many people were confused how the woman could place an order across states. Zomato clarified that she could do it thanks to the Intercity Legends service, which lets customers order specialities from restaurants in major Indian cities. However, these orders take a few days to be delivered.

Biryani was food delivery service Zomato’s most ordered food item last year, with 186 orders delivered per minute across the country. So, who can blame the woman for her “drunk decision”?

(With agency inputs)