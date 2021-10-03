Mumbai: SRK’s son under scanner after NCB busts drug party at cruise ship

Cocaine and other synthetics drugs have been found and seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night raided a passenger cruise ship anchored off the Mumbai coast and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, as per multiple reports.

An India Today report said Aryan Khan, the son of Hindi actor Shah Rukh Khan, is now being questioned by NCB sleuths in connection with the raid. Six of the organisers too have been arrested. However, officials said Aryan Khan, 23, has not been arrested yet.

There were hundreds of passengers on the ship which was bound for Goa. Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, boarded the vessel and conducted searches, he said.

Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, the official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on.

Cocaine and other synthetics drugs have been found in their possession, as per reports.

