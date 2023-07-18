Mumbai Police registers case against unidentified persons for 26/11-like attack threat call

Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals for a last week's call threatening a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider didn't return to her country.

An official confirmed on Tuesday (July 18) that the Mumbai Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified individuals in relation to a call received last week.

The call issued a threat of a 26/11-like terror attack unless Pakistani woman Seema Haider returned to her country.

The traffic control room of Mumbai Police received the call from an unidentified person, who spoke in Urdu and said there would be a terror attack like the November 26, 2008 attack on the Maharashtra capital and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, he said.

The Mumbai Police subsequently initiated a probe into the threat call, he said.

Following a complaint filed by the Mumbai traffic police, an FIR was registered at Worli police station on Monday against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch and a probe is on into it, he said.

The call was made through an app, and the police were trying to track down the IP address of the caller, an official earlier said.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani national, entered India illegally in May to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG.

Haider and Meena, 22, were arrested by local police in Greater Noida on July 4 and later granted bail by a court on July 7.

Police had arrested Haider for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal.

The UP Polices Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) questioned Haider and Meena on Monday and Tuesday.

Her questioning also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened a protest if Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children, is not evicted from the country “within 72 hours”.

