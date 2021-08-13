Mumbai Police form SIT to probe Raj Kundra ‘porn’ films case

A dozen accused, including Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, are currently in jail custody

The Mumbai police investigating a porn racket allegedly involving businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case, in which four FIRs have been registered.

Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 for the alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps.

The accused in some of these cases are different. A dozen people, including Kundra, have so far been arrested, media reports quoting an officer said.

Soon after the Crime Branch claimed it had smashed a porn racket following a raid on a bungalow at Madh Island, other women who had been forced into the racket also came forward to lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Thursday (August 12) arrested one person in connection with the fourth FIR, registered on July 28.

Abhijeet Bhomble allegedly played a part in producing porn films for Hotshots mobile app, which was allegedly controlled by Kundra.

According to the FIR, a 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was forced to shoot “bold scenes” by the accused under threat and in return for money.

Media reports said the victim, who belongs to Madhya Pradesh, has said that she was forced to expose herself by the accused on three platforms – Hotshots, Gupchup and Neuflicks.

In another development, a sessions court on August 12 rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Gehana Vasisth in an FIR in the case. Vasisth was arrested in a similar case in February and granted bail in June.

The prosecution had opposed the bail plea stating that it required Vasisth’s custodial interrogation. The court had last week refused interim protection for her stating that Vasisth had been booked in more than one FIR and the allegations were serious in nature.

In a statement to the police on July 23, Shilpa Shetty defended her husband, and said there was a difference between erotica and pornography.

She said she was unaware of the exact nature of the content on the mobile app through which Kundra allegedly streamed pornographic content.