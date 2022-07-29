Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri

Three fire engines have reached the site and a dousing operation is on

A fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday (July 29) afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said.

Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Three fire engines had reached the site and a dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

Advertisement

(With Agency inputs)