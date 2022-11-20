Mumbai-Calicut Air India flight aborts take off due to ‘technical issue’

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai aborted take off and was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday (November 20) due to a “technical issue”.

However, there were media reports that said the flight took off and returned to Mumbai within 10 minutes due to a technical snag.

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Also read: US orders Air India to pay $121.5 m refund, $1.4 m penalty to passengers

Advertisement

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after the push back at 6.13 am owing to a “technical issue”, the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

Also read: Air India to introduce premium economy class in certain long haul flights

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

(With agency inputs)