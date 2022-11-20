Mumbai-Calicut Air India flight aborts take off due to ‘technical issue’

There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Updated 1:42 PM, 20 November, 2022
Air India
Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, Air India stated. Representational image.

A Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai aborted take off and was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday (November 20) due to a “technical issue”.

However, there were media reports that said the flight took off and returned to Mumbai within 10 minutes due to a technical snag.

Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after the push back at 6.13 am owing to a “technical issue”, the airline said.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, the airline added.

