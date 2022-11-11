IPS officer asked to appear before HC in MS Dhoni contempt case

IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who allegedly made statements against cricketer MS Dhoni concerning alleged match fixing, has been asked by the Madras High Court to appear before it on December 9 in connection with a contempt petition filed by Dhoni.

The division bench of Justices PN Prakash and RMT Teeka Raman issued the statutory notice when the contempt application came up on Friday (November 11).

Dhoni had sought contempt proceedings against Sampath Kumar for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter regarding fixing in cricket matches.

Originally, Dhoni had filed a civil suit in 2014 to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar from making any scandalous and contumacious statements linking him (Dhoni) with match fixing and spot fixing of cricket matches. He also prayed the HC to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages. By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the HC had restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni.

Despite the gag order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the state in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the High Court, it took the same on its file in December, 2021.

After obtaining consent from Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 this year to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 this year to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged action of making remarks against the judiciary in violation of the courts interim order passed in 2014.

