Most Opposition parties will oppose EC’s proposal on remote voting machine: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for remote voting machine with issues like the definition of migrant labourers being not clear

Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission’s proposal on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) since it is sketchy and not concrete, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday (January 15).

He made the remarks after a meeting of Opposition parties that was attended by leaders of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, JMM among others. Singh said there are huge political anomalies in the proposal for remote voting machine with issues like the definition of migrant labourers being not clear.

The meeting came a day before the Election Commission will showcase the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties. The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised state parties for a demonstration on Monday morning.