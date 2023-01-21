Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

"It was diverted after an email was received at 12.30 am by the Dabolim airport director that mentioned about a bomb being planted on the plane," a police official said.

A Moscow-Goa chartered flight with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday (January 21) following a bomb threat, police said.

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

The flight (AZV2463), operated by Azur Air, was diverted before it entered the Indian air space, he said.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after a Moscow-to-Goa flight made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

