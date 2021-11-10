More rain to batter Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Puducherry; red alert issued

The rains have already claimed 12 lives, schools have been ordered shut and 13 NDRF teams have been deployed.

More heavy showers are in store for Tamil Nadu, which has been battered with torrential rains for the past few days and received 46 per cent excess rainfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for the state as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the Rayalaseema region on November 10 and 11, saying a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon.

A red alert has been issued for Chennai and Puducherry and 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the regions.

“The death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12,” Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertisement

According to the IMD, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during November 10 and 11. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out into the sea till Thursday.

Thunderstorms with moderate rain are predicted at isolated places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Taniavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Chennai needs better infra to avoid recurrence of 2015 floods, say experts

The Tamil Nadu government has announced holidays for schools and colleges in nine districts – Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai – on November 10 and 11.

Media reports stated that vegetable prices in Chennai have surged following incessant rains across the state over the last four days, which has led to high demand and low supply due to damage of crops, and delays in transportation.

“The public should not go out during rainfall. Keep adequate food and water ready. Keep all electronic devices charged for communication. Measures to distribute food and generator sets (for electricity supply), and to meet other infrastructure needs are also ready,” Greater Chennai Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

Also read: What have you done for 6 yrs since 2015 floods? HC to Chennai civic body