More people took help of Google search to sustain hybrid lifestyle: Report

According to the report, users largely made searches to make sense of a hybrid lifestyle that has become the norm post the COVID-19 pandemic. This included searches on wellness, pets and health insurance among others

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only goaded Indians to adopt a hybrid lifestyle but also increasingly seek the internet’s help to sustain it and make informed decision, a report by Google has found.

According to the Google Annual year in Search report for 2021, an increase in internet user base in India in the past two years has led to millions of new Google searches with users reaching out for the ‘Search’ option across segments and channels.

“This year’s report is headlined by a surge in searches across a spectrum of existing and emerging trends and provides a unique insight into the connected Indian’s preference for a digital-first life,” the report said.

“As people become increasingly adept online, Search has become their ‘go-to’ for making sense of a hybrid world in which more and more services and solutions are also now online,” it said.

Advertisement

The report said while the pandemic and consequent lockdowns restricted movement, people became more accepting of a hybrid lifestyle and 350 per cent increase in interest in a “hybrid workplace” (a mix of going to office and working from home) and 80 per cent rise in online doctor consultation was seen in 2021.

The year also saw people getting more aware about cyber safety and develop a greater interest in fact checking and calling out fake news, as searches with the prefix “is it true” showed an 80 per cent increase.

Searches about physical, emotional and mental wellbeing grew by 27 per cent, indicating and increased interest among people in wellness.

That apart, 44 per cent more people were interested in health insurance for families this year.

Searches about pets, also grew by over 70 per cent as the pandemic provided an opportunity for office-goers to stay at home and nest. Many also searched if their pets can join them on their staycations and dinners.

“Businesses will need to take a proactive role in responding to this consumer transition that’s well underway by providing seamless paths to purchase across online and otherwise. Along with convenience, brands will need to continuously build trust and confidence amongst their consumers as they make more choices and decisions online,” the report said.