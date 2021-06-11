Monsoon makes quick progress; likely to reach national capital early

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra till June 15

Monsoon initially got delayed by three days, but later picked pace and moved into Central India, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh six days before time, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 10).

Kuldeep Shrivastava of the IMD said the monsoon will reach Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the next two days and hit Delhi sooner than expected. Monsoon usually reaches the national capital by June end.

The Southwest monsoon covered the entire Maharashtra on Thursday. Mumbai and its suburbs were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday. The city recorded 222 mm rain in just 12 hours, which is roughly 50% of the monthly average rainfall in June (505 mm). Roads got flooded and suburban train service got disrupted. The IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for the financial capital and close by Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The Mumbai police have urged people not to venture out of their homes unless absolutely required, especially those living and travelling to water-logged areas.

Advertisement

The weather department has warned of strong westerly winds and formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal on Friday (June 11), which will result in heavy rainfall in east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Konkan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra. The rains are likely to continue till June 13.

Strong westerly winds along the west coast of India with development of low pressure area will cause widespread rainfall in coastal districts of Maharashtra from June 10 to 15 and over coastal Karnataka from June 12 to 15.

The IMD has also warned of lightning strikes in Odisha, central India and Bihar.

The weather department said the country has recorded 21% more rainfall from June 1 to 9. Of the 36 subdivisions marked by the IMD, 11 subdivisions recorded excess rains (60% more than normal), seven excess (20 to 59%), 10 normal (-19 to 19%).

Also read: How monsoon decides how much you pay for food and other basics

IMD’s long-range forecast says the country will receive normal monsoon rainfall (101%) this time. In 2020 and 2019, the monsoon was above normal at 110% and 109% respectively. India’s agriculture sector has performed consistently well for the last two years mainly in the backdrop of a good monsoon despite the COVID pandemic.