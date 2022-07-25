Monkeypox: Telangana man who returned from Kuwait develops symptoms

The sample was collected from the patient and sent to the National Institute of Virology lab in Pune. Until the results come, he will be kept in isolation in the hospital and will be provided treatment

After India reported a fourth case of monkeypox on Sunday (July 24), there was another suspected case of the virus in Telangana.

A 40-year-old man who returned from Kuwait has shown symptoms of the monkeypox virus and has been admitted to a hospital, according to Telangana health officials.

The person was shifted to Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. He had returned from Kuwait on July 6 and developed a fever on July 20.

The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release.

The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient was shifted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, Rao said.

After collecting the sample from the patient, it has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) lab in Pune. Till the test results come, the patient will be kept in an isolation ward.

“The private hospital doctor diagnosed the symptoms of monkeypox and referred a person to Kamareddy District Hospital. From there he was shifted to Fever hospital. The sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology lab in Pune. Until the results come in, he will be kept under isolation in the hospital and will be provided treatment,” Rao said.

“We have identified six people who had direct contact with this person. None of them had any symptoms. They have also been kept in isolation,” he added.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

On Sunday, the WHO called on countries in South-East Asia Region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, five cases of monkeypox have been reported, four from India and one from Thailand.

