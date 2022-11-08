Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo for India’s upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping, saying the role is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence.

On the occasion, he unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency during an online event.

India will assuming the G20 Presidency this year. Sharing my remarks at the launch of G20 website, theme and logo. https://t.co/mqJF4JkgMK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022

India will assume the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies, from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

Advertisement

“It is a matter of pride for all Indians; it will bring greater glory for all Indians,” he said.

The logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency reflected the country’s “message and overarching priorities” to the world.

The G20 logo comprises the four colours of India’s national flag, with an earth sitting atop a lotus. The seven petals indicate the seven seas and the coming together of seven continents at G20 India 2023, to imply the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.

Vasudaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future! India will assume the presidency of the G20 with this unique theme to bring together a polarised world. Sustainable growth, climate action, women empowerment, digital transformation will be some of the pillars of #G20India pic.twitter.com/TZxExExEJE — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) November 8, 2022

Modi said all governments and people contributed in their own way in taking India forward after Independence.

The Prime Minister said that development and the environment (Pragati and Prakriti) can walk together while emphasising sustainable development.

He said India can show the world that the scope of conflict can come to an end when democracy becomes a culture.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Also read: India to focus on MDBs, climate finance during G20 presidency, says Sitharaman

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

(With agencies inputs)