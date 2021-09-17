Modi turns 71; Centre plans mega vaccination drive, BJP 20-day event

The BJP event will have cleanliness rallies, health camps and blood donation campaigns across the country

The Centre has planned to achieve a new COVID-19 vaccination record on Friday to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister’s party, the BJP, too has planned a 20-day mega event called ‘Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan’ to celebrate Modi’s 20 years in public service.

“Let’s do #VaccineSeva and give him birthday gift by getting vaccinated those who have not taken the dose so far,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

India on August 27, administered its highest single-day count of 1.03 crore doses. The government plants to up the count to 1.5 crore doses on Friday.

Advertisement

According to NDTV, the BJP has urged its leader to encourage people to get jabbed while state officials have been asked to double the daily rate of vaccination. Around 8 lakh volunteers have been trained to conduct the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the BJP as part of its outreach programme to mark the prime minister’s birthday, is slated to hold cleanliness rallies, health camps and blood donation campaigns across the country. The party will also sent five crore postcards to Modi to thank and congratulate him for his contribution to the country.

While district-level health camps will be held, food items will be given to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. “All representatives will go to vaccine centres with an aim to spread awareness and thank the Prime Minister,” the statement said.

In the statement, the party has said hoardings thanking Modi for “free foodgrains and vaccination for poor” would also be put up.

The party will also hold a campaign to clear river Ganga in 71 places of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

“Intellectuals and famous personalities will be invited to attend events that focus on PM Modi’s life and his achievements. In various languages, opinions and articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to the public,” the party said.

The celebration which will stretch till October 7, will also witness a huge cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Here, public will be encouraged to use local products and use the Khadi.

The BJP also said that all gifts received by the prime minister will be auctioned on the government website pmmemontos.gov.in.

Wishes stream in

On Friday morning, wishes poured in for Prime Minister Modi as he woke up to his 71st birthday.

One of the first ones to wish him a happy birthday was President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Best wishes and a happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India. I wish you good health and long life and may you continue to serve the nation with your unfailing spirit of service,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्‍छा है कि आप स्‍वस्‍थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्‍त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्‍ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2021

In his birthday wishes, Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi not only gave the country the idea to be ahead of time and prove its resolve with hard work, but also made it a reality.

“In Modi, the country has got a strong and decisive leader who gave a dignified life to those who were deprived of their rights for decades,” he said. “Modi brought them in the mainstream of development,” Shah added.

देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। मोदी जी ने न सिर्फ देश को समय से आगे सोचने और परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा से संकल्प को सिद्ध करने की सोच दी बल्कि उसको चरितार्थ करके भी दिखाया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2021

The prime minister has shown the world what people-loving leadership is like, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he fulfil his dream of making India a strong, prosperous and proud country.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. Made Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Modi has never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms and then at the Centre back to back in 2014 and 2019.