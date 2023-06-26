Modi says India-US bond is ‘for global good’ after Biden calls it ‘most consequential’

PM Modi’s state visit to the US was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space, and trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to India in the early hours of Monday, said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better and more sustainable.

The prime minister was reacting to US President Joe Biden’s remark that the friendship between the US and India was among the most consequential in the world. The two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Modi’s state visit last week.

I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iEEhBIYG17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

“The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever,” Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Modi’s visit to the US began on June 20, and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden, who hosted him for a three-day official state visit. It included a welcome ceremony attended by a record 7,000 people on the South Lawns of the White House, a State Dinner attended by some 500 people, and a round table with technology company chiefs, entrepreneurs, officials, and CEOs.

The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi’s address to the US Congress. The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space, and trade.

The White House, in its weekly email update, said Modi’s state visit affirmed the deep and close partnership between the US and India, strengthened the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, and shared resolve to elevate their strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

“The leaders discussed ways to further expand the United States and India’s educational exchanges, people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” it said.

