Modi makes pitch for unity, recalls contribution of Sikh gurus

Stating that the dangers against which the Sikh gurus had alerted people during their lifetime continue to exist even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to stay united, and urged people to ensure that nobody is able to harm the country’s unity.

Addressing the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat’s Kutch via video conferencing, Modi listed the contribution of Sikh gurus, which he said is not just limited to society and spirituality.

Modi’s appeal during his address to the Sikh community comes two days after a blast took place in Ludhiana court complex that killed one person and left six others injured.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that in such an important period, nobody hurts our dreams and unity of the country. To achieve the dreams for which our gurus lived and sacrificed their lives, we should all remain united. Unity is essential for us all,” Modi said.

“The dangers against which the gurus alerted us remain the same even today, so we have to be cautious and ensure the security of the country. I am sure that with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, we will surely fulfil our commitment, and the country will reach new heights,” he said.

Guru Nanak and other gurus not only kept the consciousness of India ignited, but also made a way to keep the country safe from external attacks and atrocities that were breaking people’s morale at that time, the PM added.

“The contribution of our gurus is not limited to society and spirituality alone. Rather, if our nation, its consciousness, faith and integrity are safe today, then at its core is the great penance of the Sikh gurus,” he said.

