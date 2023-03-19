Modi: Hurt by success of India’s democracy, some people attacking it

The PM’s dig was directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose speech at London about Indian democracy has triggered a political slugfest

In a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the success of India’s democracy and its institutions was hurting some people and that is why they were attacking it.

Rahul in a recent speech at Cambridge University spoke about the current state of the democracy in India. His remarks have incensed the ruling party, which has accused Rahul of maligning the name of the country on foreign soil and has demanded an apology from him.

“When the country is full of confidence and resolve, and intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light and hurting the morale of the country also takes place,” Modi said at an event on Saturday (March 18).

“When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply kaala tika, so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this kaala tika,” Modi said, without naming Rahul.

Modi said India has shown the world democracy can deliver.

He said, “The success of India’s democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking it.”

Modi said he is confident that despite such attacks, the country will move forward to meet its objectives.

Targeting the Opposition, Modi said scams used to make the headlines earlier but now the “corrupt” joining hands over action against them is making news.

The world is stating that this is India’s moment and this has been made possible because of the change of promise and performance in the country, Modi said.

The prime minister said all governments worked according to their abilities and got results according, but his government wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale.

“Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest start-up ecosystem,” he said.

Leading economists, analysts and thinkers of the world are saying in one voice that it is Indias moment, the prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)