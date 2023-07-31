Modi govt indifferent to pain, anguish of Manipur people: Kharge

Congress chief Kharge launched an attack on the Modi government for appearing 'clueless and rudderless' in handling the Manipur situation

The Modi government is indifferent to the pain and anguish of the people of strife-torn Manipur, alleged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (July 31).

Launching an attack on the Modi government on Twitter, the Congress chief said that the MPs of the Opposition alliance INDIA, who had visited Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, had heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people there.

“While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi government appeared indifferent,” he said on Twitter. Further, he asserted that the divide between the communities living there was ‘deeply concerning’.

“Despite time for poll rallies, self-PR train inaugurations, and attending BJP meetings, PM Modi seems to have no time to address the anguish and suffering of Manipur’s people or work towards resolving inter-community issues,” Kharde tweeted.

He also said, “The Modi government appears clueless and rudderless in handling the Manipur situation, evident in the absence of a comprehensive statement in Parliament.”

Over 50,000 people, including 10,000 children, are in relief camps. The facilities there are inadequate, especially for women, and there are shortages of medicines and food, Kharge said.

“Economic activities have come to a halt, with children unable to attend school, farmers ceasing their farming, and people grappling with both financial losses and psychological hardships,” Kharge said on Twitter.

A delegation of 21 MPs of the INDIA alliance visited Manipur over the weekend and met many people in relief camps set up for those affected by violence in the state.

