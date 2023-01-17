Modi at BJP National Executive meet: ‘India’s best era is coming’

Modi asks BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs

Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, without electoral considerations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of the society.

“We have the 400 days (until the big Lok Sabha elections) and we have to do everything to service the people. We have to create history,” senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis quoted him as saying in the valedictorian’s session at the two-day meeting.

“PM Modi said we must pay attention to people in the 18-25 age group,” Fadnavis said.

“India’s best era is coming”

The Prime Minister also said that India’s best era is coming and “we should dedicate ourselves to its development”.

“The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socio-economic conditions,” Modi told the gathering.

The prime minister said people in the 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of “corruption and wrong-doings” that took place under the previous governments.

“So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP,” he said.

