Modi accepts garland from boy after security breach at Hubbali roadshow

Visuals of the incident showed the boy running towards the prime minister’s car as Modi stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the cheering crowd as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 12) accepted a garland offered by a boy who breached the security barricade and rushed towards the prime minister’s car as he held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubballi.

Visuals of the incident showed the boy running towards the prime minister’s car as Modi stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the cheering crowd as he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Also read: Major breach in PM Modi’s security

The prime minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach out to the boy. Security officials accompanying him on the road got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Modi who put it inside the car.

Advertisement

The police and traffic officials on duty immediately pulled the boy back and whisked him away.

Along the route, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Also read: IAF logs, SPG book under scrutiny in probe into Modi security breach

Modi is in the city to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to Assembly polls by May.

(With inputs from agencies)