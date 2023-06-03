MoCA to airlines: Monitor airfares to/from Bhubaneswar after Odisha train crash

In view of the train accident in the state, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) asked airlines to monitor and take necessary action in case of any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar

In response to the train accident in the state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued a directive on Saturday, urging airlines to closely monitor airfares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar. The aim is to ensure that there is no unjustified surge in ticket prices.

Besides, the ministry said that any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges.

The ministry has sent out an advisory to the airlines in this regard.

“In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same,” it said in a statement.

At least 288 people have died in one of the worst accidents involving three trains that happened at Balasore in Odisha on Friday night.

