SC allows petition of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in mining scam case

The SC upended a high court order that accepted the maintainability of PILs requesting a probe into the mining scam case

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 7) allowed the petitions of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of PILs for a probe in the mining lease issue.

The top court also set aside the Jharkhand High Court’s June 3 order.

Soren welcomed the Supreme Court’s order with a tweet captioned: “Satyameva Jayate!”

The JMM leader has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state’s mining minister.

“We have allowed these two appeals and have set aside the June 3, 2022 order passed by the Jharkhand High Court, holding that these PILs were not maintainable,” the bench said.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on August 17 on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against the high court’s order that accepted the maintainability of the PILs.

The apex court had earlier restrained the high court from proceedings with the PILs seeking a probe against Soren in the mining lease issue.

The allegations against Soren have been levelled by the BJP, making him susceptible to disqualification. While the Election Commission has advised Governor Ramesh Bais to take action against the chief minister, the governor is yet to take a decision in this regard.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate during raids arrested Soren’s aide Pankaj Mishra and two others while seizing ₹11.88 crore from Mishra’s bank accounts. The agency said it also seized ₹5.34 crore unaccounted cash from Mishra’s residence.

(With inputs from agencies)