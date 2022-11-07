Hurry! Mid-entry registration for DU UG admissions 2022 closes today

Candidates who could not register during the first two rounds of CSAS can apply online on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000

If you could not register during the first two rounds of undergraduate (UG) admissions at Delhi University (DU), today is your last chance to apply in the third phase. The two-day window for mid-entry registration, which started on November 5, will close at 4.59 pm today.

Candidates can apply online on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. DU is offering the mid-entry scheme for students who could not register during the first two rounds of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Students can also apply for an upgrade in seats for Round 3 allocation.

“A two-day window will now be activated at 10 AM Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04.59 PM Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation (sic) for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” a DU statement mentioned.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” it added.

DU is conducting admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 Exam for the first time.

Many colleges, including Deshbandhu College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Indraprastha College for Women, Jesus and Mary College, Kalindi College, and Kirori Mal College, still have vacant seats.

However, CSAS mid-entry registration will not apply to candidates wishing to join performance-based programmes such as BA (Honours) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports and ECA (supernumerary quota).

Shortlisted candidates must take admission within the stipulated time. Once all rounds of CSAS 2022 are completed, DU will only conduct spot admission for vacant seats.

(With agency inputs)