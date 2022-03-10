Centre-AAP cross paths over MCD poll dates in Delhi

The Union government has put a spoke in the process by saying it intends to unify the national capital’s three civic bodies — south, north and east

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, tentatively scheduled for April, may get delayed as the BJP-led Union government expressed its intention to unify the national capital’s three civic bodies — south, north and east.

The Centre’s intention has miffed the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which is buoyed by its success in Punjab and hopes to get an entry in the corridors of power in Delhi municipal areas, all of which at present are government by the BJP.

The AAP has termed it a “murder of democracy” and said the Delhi State Election Commission is acting on the whims and fancies of the Union government.

The MCDs were trifurcated by then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit in 2012. There has been an overwhelming demand to take back the decision. The BJP, analysts say, took this opportunity to give shape to the long-standing demand, and stop AAP from riding on its success wave.

The Act that trifurcated the MCDs cannot be diluted without a legal examination, which means the polls will get delayed and give Delhi BJP, reeling under a strong anti-incumbency wave at the local level, to regroup and realign to face an ever-growing AAP, sources said.

State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said the issues raised by the Centre will need legal examined. “The elections will be conducted before May 18. We are not postponing the elections,” he said.