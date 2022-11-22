‘Masseur’ giving massage to AAP minister in Tihar jail is rape accused

The “masseur” in the video giving “physiotherapy sessions” to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in jail, has turned out to be a prisoner in a rape case. This demolishes AAP's claim that the minister was receiving physiotherapy sessions in jail

The “masseur” in the video giving “physiotherapy sessions” to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in jail, has turned out to be a prisoner in a rape case. This demolishes the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s claim that the minister was receiving physiotherapy sessions in jail.

Rinku, a prisoner arrested last year and charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, is the one giving the AAP minister a massage in the security videos, said Tihar Jail sources to the media.

AAP has been silent over this new development. But BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla seized the opportunity to tweet, “Rape accused Rinku was giving massage to Satyendra Jain. Rinku Accused under Pocso and IPC 376. So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Shocking. Kejriwal must answer why he defended this and insulted physiotherapists.”

The person giving maalish and champi to Satyendra Jain was actually a rapist He was not a PHYSIOTHERAPIST BUT A RAPIST! AAP defended this! They truly turned Tihar into Thailand!!! pic.twitter.com/5YZUi1STy5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022

Also read: Can’t declare Satyendra Jain ‘person of unsound mind’, says Delhi HC

Advertisement

A bitter row has broken out between AAP and BJP over the videos showing ED accused Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, getting special treatment inside the jail. Jain, who has been in jail since June, was denied bail by the Delhi court last week.

Even as BJP demanded the minister should be moved out of Tihar jail, AAP leaders claimed Jain was receiving physiotherapy for a spinal injury.

Also read: ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain

On Monday (November 21) too, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stuck to his story that it was “physiotherapy, not massage” argument and strongly rubbished the BJP’s allegation that the minister was getting VIP treatment. “They are calling it a massage and VIP treatment, but it’s merely physiotherapy,” Kejriwal had told reporters while he was campaigning in Gujarat’s Vadodra.