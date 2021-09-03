Maruti Suzuki recalls more than 1.8 lakh cars over possible defects

Petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6, manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020, affected

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday said it would recall some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 over possible defects in 181,754 units of these models, manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

“In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Replacement of the affected part will start from the first week of November 2021.

Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s website, marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross) and fill-in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

The country’s largest carmaker expects output to plunge in September as a semiconductor shortage hits production.

Total volume could be about 40 per cent of normal output in September, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.