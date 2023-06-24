Manipur violence: Centre holds all-party meet in Delhi

The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Amit Shah amid criticism by opposition parties for government’s failure to deal with situation in the northeastern state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened an all-party meeting, which began in Delhi on Saturday (June 24), to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

Also read: Manipur: Challenges in the state will take some time to settle down, says Chief of Defence Staff

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the troubled northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

(With agency inputs)