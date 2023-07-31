Manipur issue: RS chairperson says short discussion already listed; House adjourned till 3.30 pm

Kharge asserted that Manipur is "burning" and the Opposition is only agreeable for discussion under Rule 267 so that all issues can be discussed in detail.

The Centre has stood firm on its decision to have a short discussion on the Manipur crisis in Rajya Sabha, setting aside all demands of the Opposition for a longer discussion under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 2 pm on Monday (July 31), Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the Opposition a fait accompli, saying short duration discussion (under Rule 176) has already been included in listed business and so it will start now.

Rule 267 allows the suspension of the day’s business to hold debate on an issue in the house.

“I had given my ruling on July 20 that a Rule 176 short duration discussion on Manipur will be allowed and that I will give the time and date. Today, listed Business is we will have a short duration discussion. The government is extremely keen (to have the short duration discussion). The notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted. It is most unfortunate that my decision which was in categorical terms is not being appreciated,” Dhankhar said after the House resumed at 2 pm.

Opposition MPs refused to settle for a brief discussion on the issue and raised slogans of “Pradhan Mantri Sadan Me Aao” (PM come to the House). He said he will send a notice to some members at 2.45 am to find a way out. The House has been adjourned till 3.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, 65 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition moved notices for suspension of Business to discuss the Manipur situation.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha chairperson asked AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya to start a short duration discussion on Manipur, Opposition MPs objected to the decision. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh told the Chair that as per convention, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) has the right to intervene anytime during a proceeding and since he (Mallikarjun Kharge) has indicated that he wishes to speak, the Chair should allow him to speak.

Dhankhar declined Singh’s request saying permission to allow LoP to make intervention depends on ruling by the Chair. Amid ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2.30 PM.

At least 65 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition had moved notices for suspension of Business to discuss the Manipur situation. Dhankhar, who had started the practice of reading out names of MPs alongside the various notices that have been submitted by them, asked the House if he should read out all 65 names.

As Opposition MPs insisted that their names be read out, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal objected saying Opposition MPs trying to misuse liberty given to them. Goyal sought to know when the government has already agreed to a discussion on Manipur why were Opposition MPs moving notices for suspension of Business were. Goyal said Opposition doesn’t want discussion on Manipur. He said the government is ready to have a discussion on Manipur on Monday, but under Rule 176, which entails only a short duration discussion as opposed to the day-long discussion being demanded by the Opposition.

