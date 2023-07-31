Manipur crisis: RS adjourned as Centre refuses to give in to Oppn demand for detailed debate

Kharge asserted that Manipur is "burning" and the Opposition is only agreeable for discussion under Rule 267 so that all issues can be discussed in detail.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday (July 31) as the Opposition kept insisting on a detailed discussion on the Manipur crisis under Rule 267 of the House.

As the House reassembled at 3.30 pm after witnessing four adjournments during the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue. He asked the Opposition members to return to their seats so that the discussion could be initiated.

However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, Dhankhar said the government had agreed to a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 and called for it to be initiated. When members from the opposition parties insisted on a discussion under Rule 267, he responded, “Notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted by me. They have been declined by me.”

As the uproar continued, the chairman first adjourned the House till 2.30 pm and then till 3.30 pm.

Rule 267 allows the suspension of the day’s business to hold debate on an issue in the house.

Earlier in the day, 65 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition moved notices for suspension of Business to discuss the Manipur situation.

As soon as the Rajya Sabha chairperson asked AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya to start a short duration discussion on Manipur, Opposition MPs objected to the decision. Congress MP Digvijaya Singh told the Chair that as per convention, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) has the right to intervene anytime during a proceeding and since he (Mallikarjun Kharge) has indicated that he wishes to speak, the Chair should allow him to speak.

Dhankhar declined Singh’s request saying permission to allow LoP to make intervention depends on ruling by the Chair. Amid ruckus, the House was adjourned till 2.30 PM.

At least 65 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition had moved notices for suspension of Business to discuss the Manipur situation. Dhankhar, who had started the practice of reading out names of MPs alongside the various notices that have been submitted by them, asked the House if he should read out all 65 names.

As Opposition MPs insisted that their names be read out, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal objected saying Opposition MPs trying to misuse liberty given to them. Goyal sought to know when the government has already agreed to a discussion on Manipur why were Opposition MPs moving notices for suspension of Business were. Goyal said Opposition doesn’t want discussion on Manipur. He said the government is ready to have a discussion on Manipur on Monday, but under Rule 176, which entails only a short duration discussion as opposed to the day-long discussion being demanded by the Opposition.

