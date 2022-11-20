Mangaluru blast accused used Aadhaar of Indian railway employee, faked his identity

Premraj Hutagi, a railway employee in Tumakuru division of Indian Railways, a resident of Hubballi in Karnataka had lost his Aadhar card, which the accused involved in the Mangaluru blast had used to impersonate him

The Karnataka police on Sunday (November 20) conducted searches of Mangalore autorickshaw blast accused Shareeq’s rented house in Madahalli, located around 13 km from Mysuru.

A bomb squad has been deployed in the area. According to media reports, the police said Shareeq had rented the one-room accommodation last month, telling the house owner that he was in the city for mobile repair training.

Preliminary investigations show that Shareeq, the accused in the autorickshaw blast in coastal Mangaluru, which is being viewed as an act of terror, has terror links.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections to be held in May next year, this blast in an auto took place in the communally charged coastal town of Mangaluru. Shareeq was carrying a cooker fitted with batteries and a low-intensity explosive device which went off, injuring both the driver and him on Saturday (November 19).

Shareeq also stole the identity of a person who resides in Karnataka’s Hubballi district by using his fake Aadhaar. The Karnataka police today traced the identity of the man who the accused had impersonated.

The police revealed the identity of the man as Premraj Hutagi, a railway employee in the Tumakuru division of Indian Railways. Hutagi told the media that he had lost his Aadhaar card twice in the last two years. And that he came to know of the incident in Mangaluru only after the police told him about it. The police called him on the phone and questioned him about his lost Aadhaar, his parents and asked him for other information about him. Hutagi shared all his information with the police.

According to Hutagi, he had failed to report the loss of his card since he had the unique ID through which he got another card printed. “I never knew it would be misused to this extent,” he told NDTV. The accused, who is injured and unable to talk to the police to give more details, and the driver are undergoing treatment.