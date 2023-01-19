Manasi Tata to take over as Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, she is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and Japanese work culture.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said its director, Manasi Tata, will take over as the new Vice Chairperson with immediate effect.

Furthermore, she will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP).

The resolution passed in its board meeting comes after the untimely demise of Vikram S. Kirloskar, the then Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a press statement from the company said on Thursday.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings inclusive thinking and a people-centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas.”

Manasi Tata, a fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar group of companies, said, “I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first, we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers.”

Manasi Tata, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and Japanese work culture.