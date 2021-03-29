Mamata’s ‘Hathras’ jibe as Shah targets TMC over death of BJP cadre’s mother

BJP activist Gopal Majumdar's mother Shova Majumdar was allegedly assaulted by TMC supporters in February, a charge that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had denied.

The death of a 82-year-old mother of a BJP worker has triggered yet another war of words in election-bound West Bengal. BJP activist Gopal Majumdar’s mother Shova Majumdar was allegedly assaulted by TMC supporters in February, a charge that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had denied. The incident was reported from North 24 Paraganas’ Nimta area.

Now adding to the already heated election debates in Bengal, the BJP has attributed the woman’s death to the alleged attack by TMC supporters. But the TMC has accused the BJP of peddling a narrative and said the woman might have died due to age-related ailments.

Advertisement

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the woman’s death: “Anguished over the demise of Bengals daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons…The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded saying she does not support violence against women and is not aware of the real reason behind the death. She also wondered why Amit Shah remains silent when women are “tortured to death” in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying ‘Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain’. Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?” Banerjee wondered while addressing a rally in Nandigram, the high voltage seat where she is a direct contest against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari.

Related news | In Bengal, an 80-year-old gets caught in TMC, BJP fight for women’s votes

Joining the chorus were Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri and her party colleague Locket Chatterjee.

Chaudhuri said the woman succumbed to her injuries sustained during a TMC attack on her on February 27. “Ma, Mati, Manush (TMC’s slogan meaning mother, motherland, people) is blood-stained in West Bengal because of the violent barbaric attack that didnt even spare an 82- year-old woman.” She said BJP may demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Chatterjee said that even as there is no video footage to back Banerjees claims that she was attacked in Nandigram, the chief minister is silent on continuing attacks on women — rapes, murders, molestation and physical violence — in the state.

The TMC camp, however, dismissed the allegations with MP Sougata Roy saying the BJP is unnecessarily trying to cash on a death. “Any death is unfortunate and tragic. TMC men were not involved in any attack. We have information that she might have died due to old age-related ailments,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien reacted to Shah’s tweet, saying he must show some respect to the investigation process.

The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy.

What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Min peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force & multiple Central Agencies. Shouldn’t he show some respect to the investigative process of India! — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 29, 2021

“The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy. What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Min peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force & multiple Central Agencies. Shouldnt he show some respect to the investigative process of India!,” he tweeted.

Every death is tragic. However, the 'tourist gang's' attempt to malign #Bengal and politicise the death of an 85 year-old woman is despicable. Death has nothing to do with politics. BJP leader giving gyan about #WomenSafety. What is their own track record? Take a look 👇 pic.twitter.com/R4E60bmKv4 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 29, 2021

In another Twitter post, he said, “Every death is tragic. However, the tourist gangs attempt to malign #Bengal and politicise the death of the woman is despicable. Death has nothing to do with politics. BJP leader giving gyan about #WomenSafety. What is their own track record? (sic)”

A senior police officer of the Barrackpore Commissionerate had on February 27 said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by unidentified persons in North Dumdum in Nimta police station area. Majumdar’s mother, however, claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC goons and they threatened her son not to speak up about the incident.

Police, however, said the matter is being investigated and the accused are yet to be identified as they were masked.

(With inputs from agencies)