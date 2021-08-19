Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav & Pawar to attend Sonia Gandhi meeting

All the leaders are strategising to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Top Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray, will attend a virtual meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday amid efforts to formulate a common strategy against the NDA.

The meeting will also be attended by NCP president Sharad Pawar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

The meeting on August 20, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is a part of the Congress party’s efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues confronting the country and defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

“The Opposition is united. On August 20, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will speak to Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in this meeting,” Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut had said last week.

Also read: Mamata, Stalin, Uddhav & Pawar to attend Sonia’s meeting

Several Opposition parties displayed a show of unity during the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament when they took on the government to seek a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, the farm laws, and rising fuel prices among other issues.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the government demanding strict action against those indulging in unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the Insurance Amendment Bill.

The meeting also comes close on the heels of a similar dinner meet hosted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where top opposition leaders favoured unity among like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

(With inputs from Agencies)