PM Modi invites vaccine manufacturers to make in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 25) invited the vaccine manufacturers to make vaccines in India, saying the country’s technological expertise combined with a robust democratic values drive its people to aid humankind.

“Come, I invite all vaccine manufacturers to make vaccine in India,” Modi said during his address at the United Nations’ General Assembly.

He also said that India has re-started exporting vaccines to needful countries, drawing a round of applause.

“We are providing vaccines to millions across the world. India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years,” he said, adding that India’s vaccine delivery platform COWIN is offering digital support to administer crores of doses every day.

“I invite all vaccine manufactures to come make vaccine in India. We have a technology-driven democracy,”, he said, reminding the Assembly about India being a vibrant democracy.

“I represent a country which is known as the Mother of Democracy. Democracy has been India’s great tradition since thousands of years. India is a great example of vibrant democracy. Our democracy is recognised by its diversity,” he said.

“When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms. Science and technology,” he said.

Modi also decried the use of Afghanistan for terrorism purposes by certain countries, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, and added that they should realise that terrorism will impact them too.

“The danger of regressive thinking and extremism is also rising in the world,” he said. “There are countries that are using terror as a political tool. They should know that terror is equally dangerous for them. We have to ensure that Afghanistan is not used to propel terror. Some are trying to use the situation in Afghanistan as a tool for their own benefit.