Major sect withdraws from next Shahi Snan, asks seers to leave Kumbh site

After the death of a senior seer, prominent Akhara says it won’t take part in ‘royal bathing’ on April 27

After a senior seer died in Haridwar from COVID-related complications, a prominent section of the sadhus assembled at the banks of the Ganga for the Maha Kumbh said it would exit the mela site. Niranjani Akhara is one of the largest Naga sanyasi orders and is said to be the second most powerful after the Juna Akhara.

Kapil Dev Das, 65, of the Nirwani Akhara, died at a private facility in the city on April 15.

Between April 5 and April 15, 68 senior seers reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The Niranjani Akhara has said it will not take part in the next Shahi Snan on April 27 and has told its followers to leave the campus. Niranjani Akhara chief Ravindra Puri said only a dozen saints will take the holy dip in the Ganga on the next Shahi Snan and no procession would be taken out. He said following the social distancing norm becomes impossible during the Shahi Snan.

“I have asked all the saints, who arrived from other districts and states, to leave the akhara premises as per their convenience, for their own safety. Entry of fresh outsiders, including followers, has been completely prohibited in the campus,” he said.

The Kumbh Mela administration has said around 2,000 people have tested positive since April 10. About Kapil Dev Das’ death, reports said he had kidney ailments before COVID struck him.