Major cities in India report surge in COVID-19 cases

Major cities in India are reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre said on Thursday, expressing concern over the increase in the overall infections in the country.
Among those cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Nashik.
December 26 onwards, India’s daily Covid tally has been increasing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, addressing the ministry’s weekly briefing. The Centre is in contact with districts that are areas of concern, the secretary said.
Here Is the Ministry’s Update
- Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the five states with the highest number of active Covid cases
- Eight districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rates. Six are in Mizoram, one in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Kolkata, West Bengal.
- Fourteen districts are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent: Six in Kerala, four in Mizoram, one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Manipur.
- The virus is mutating, which calls for extra public vigilance.
- Talking about immunity after the infection, the Indian Council of Medical Research DG Dr Balram Bhargava said the durability of immunity post-infection persists for about nine months.