Maharashtra accident: 11 dead, 38 injured after bus hits truck

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers

At least 11 persons were killed and 38 injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city early Saturday (October 8), police said.

The accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5 am, an official said.

The private bus, a sleeper coach, hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said.

“A luxury bus travelling to Mumbai from Yavatmal hit a trailer truck going to Pune at an intersection near Mirchi Hotel on Nashik-Aurangabad highway. Soon after ramming into the truck, the bus caught fire in which 11 passengers died,” Nashik Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare said.

The injured persons were admitted to the District Civil Hospital and another private medical facility in Nashik, he said.

Before catching fire, the bus also hit a mini cargo van, due to which it got overturned, the commissioner added. Another police official said 38 persons were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus tragedy and said ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead and said the medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government.